* Telecom Commission has not ruled out one-time spectrum fee
levy proposal
* Commission favours auction-based spectrum pricing in
future
* Commission broadly accepts regulator's M&A rule proposals
By Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, Dec 26 India's Telecom
Commission has not ruled out levying a one-time fee on operators
holding spectrum beyond 6.2 mega hertz and favours an
auction-based pricing for future spectrum allocations, the
telecoms secretary said on Monday.
R. Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat in the telecoms
ministry, also said the commission had accepted the sector
regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI)
proposals on mergers and acquisitions rules by and large.
India's once-booming telecom sector has struggled in recent
years from competition and a scandal over alleged below-market
price sale of spectrum, prompting authorities to overhaul
decades-old regulations.
"We will be furnishing our recommendations to the government
now and after that those items, which need cabinet approval,
will go to cabinet," Chandrashekhar told reporters after a
meeting of the commission, the highest decision making body
within the telecoms ministry.
He did not give details on the spectrum proposals except to
say that "For the future allotments, we are looking more closely
at auction-related pricing."
The TRAI had earlier proposed steep increases in spectrum
prices and a one-time fee on spectrum beyond 6.2 mega hertz,
which would see bigger carriers like Bharti Airtel and
Vodafone's India unit pay hundreds of millions of
dollars each.
M&A RULES
Analysts say current mergers and acquisitions rules are
restrictive. India's telecoms ministry has said it will relax
rules to facilitate a sector consolidation as part of a new
telecoms policy, likely to be approved by June.
Last month, the sector regulator proposed a relaxation of
rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a
long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market.
On mergers and acquisitions, "we have by and large accepted
the TRAI's recommendations," Chandrashekhar said.
The TRAI had proposed that companies should be allowed to
merge if their combined subscriber or revenue market share does
not exceed 60 percent, although its consent would be required
for any merger that would create a company with a market share
of between 35 and 60 percent.
Chandrashekhar said those mergers where the combined
entity's market share does not exceed 35 percent and the
spectrum holding is up to a quarter of the total spectrum
available in a telecoms zone will be "cleared".
"And above that, we will be requesting the TRAI to suggest
some guidelines considering specific cases where the market
share may be above 35 percent," Chandrashekhar said.
Under current rules, two companies can merge only if their
combined market share does not exceed 40 percent.
The commission has also decided to fix license fee for
operators at an uniform 8 percent of their revenue, from a
variable fee of 6 to 10 percent currently, Chandrashekhar said,
adding the new fee would be implemented in two phases.
The commission has also "by and large" accepted the
regulators proposal to allow firms to share radio spectrum,
Chandrashekhar said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Ron Askew)