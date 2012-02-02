* SBI loans to affected cos 11 bln rupees - official
* SBI shares pare losses, were down over 4 pct earlier
(Adds details, other banks' comments, updates shares)
By Swati Pandey
MUMBAI, Feb 2 State Bank of India (SBI)
, the country's top lender, is not worried about its
loans to telecom companies whose licences have been ordered
cancelled, Deputy Managing Director Santosh Nair said on
Thursday.
SBI has given loans of 11 billion rupees ($223.26 million)
to these companies and has provided guarantees for another 34
billion rupees, which now stand cancelled, Nair said.
"We don't have a concern that these loans could go bad as
these companies are likely to rebid. They will take some
action," Nair told Reuters over the telephone.
India's Supreme Court on Thursday revoked 122 telecoms
licences issued under a sale in 2008.
Central Bank of India, another state-run lender,
also has exposure to a couple of affected companies, its
executive director Vijayalakshmi Iyer said, without giving the
details.
"These are all established companies. So they will certainly
have a plan of action," she said.
"There may be some momentum, some impact on banks. We will
talk to each of these companies today to understand what they
plan to do."
A senior executive at IDBI Bank, also state-run,
said it did not have a "large exposure" to the affected
companies but declined to comment any further as it was too
early to assess the impact.
Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda,
Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation
Bank, all state-run, and private sector YES Bank
are other lenders with exposure to these companies,
according to an analyst at a local brokerage house.
Reuters could not immediately verify with these banks.
Shares of SBI fell more than 4 percent after the court
ruling but pared losses. At 0803 GMT , they were down 1
percent at 2,056 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up about 1
percent.
The National Stock Exchange's banking index
reversed losses and were trading up 0.4 percent. It was down
nearly 2 percent just after the ruling.
($1 = 49.27 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)