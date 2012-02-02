* SBI loans to affected cos 11 bln rupees - official

By Swati Pandey

MUMBAI, Feb 2 State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's top lender, is not worried about its loans to telecom companies whose licences have been ordered cancelled, Deputy Managing Director Santosh Nair said on Thursday.

SBI has given loans of 11 billion rupees ($223.26 million) to these companies and has provided guarantees for another 34 billion rupees, which now stand cancelled, Nair said.

"We don't have a concern that these loans could go bad as these companies are likely to rebid. They will take some action," Nair told Reuters over the telephone.

India's Supreme Court on Thursday revoked 122 telecoms licences issued under a sale in 2008.

Central Bank of India, another state-run lender, also has exposure to a couple of affected companies, its executive director Vijayalakshmi Iyer said, without giving the details.

"These are all established companies. So they will certainly have a plan of action," she said.

"There may be some momentum, some impact on banks. We will talk to each of these companies today to understand what they plan to do."

A senior executive at IDBI Bank, also state-run, said it did not have a "large exposure" to the affected companies but declined to comment any further as it was too early to assess the impact.

Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, all state-run, and private sector YES Bank are other lenders with exposure to these companies, according to an analyst at a local brokerage house.

Reuters could not immediately verify with these banks.

Shares of SBI fell more than 4 percent after the court ruling but pared losses. At 0803 GMT , they were down 1 percent at 2,056 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up about 1 percent.

The National Stock Exchange's banking index reversed losses and were trading up 0.4 percent. It was down nearly 2 percent just after the ruling.

($1 = 49.27 rupees) (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)