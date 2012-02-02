(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
Feb 1 India's Supreme Court will give its
verdict on Thursday whether telecoms licences granted to several
companies in 2008 should be revoked, in the latest judgement in
one of the country's biggest-ever corruption scandals.
The judgement will be closely watched as a test
case of how stable business contracts and government regulation
is in India, with any cancellation of licences likely to damage
the country's reputation with foreign investors.
The scandal over the alleged allocation of telecom licences
at below-market prices, which a state auditor said could have
lost New Delhi up to $36 billion, has crippled the ruling
Congress party and damaged business confidence in Asia's
third-largest economy.
The state auditor has said, of the 122 zonal licences issued
in the 2008 grant process, 85 licensees, including the local
units of Telenor and Etisalat, were not
eligible to get them as they had suppressed facts or given false
information to gain lucrative telecom permits.
The court will rule on a petition by non-governmental
organisations and some individuals seeking the cancellation of
the licences, which they say were given out in an arbitrary
manner and as many companies were later found ineligible by the
state auditor.
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy; editing by
Malini Menon)