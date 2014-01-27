NEW DELHI Jan 27 A panel of Indian ministers
decided on Monday that the annual fees companies pay to use
mobile phone frequencies be capped at 5 percent of revenue for
spectrum they will buy in an auction next month, Telecom
Minister Kapil Sibal said.
The move scraps the 3-8 percent fee range the country
currently levies in an effort to coax previously reluctant
operators into taking part in India's third attempt at
auctioning off two frequency bands for billions of dollars.
A sector regulator had recommended the annual fee for
spectrum to be fixed at 3 percent of the operators' revenue.
Sibal said companies like Reliance Industries Ltd,
which bought 4G spectrum in a 2010 auction, will continue to pay
1 percent of their revenue as annual fee for that spectrum.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)