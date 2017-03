Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

India expects to conduct its next mobile phone airwave auction in January, Telecommunications Secretary M.F. Farooqui said on Tuesday, adding the government has estimated 110 billion rupees of revenue from the auction.

The telecommunications regulator earlier this month recommended a sharp cut in the auction reserve prices. The reserve prices are yet to be finalised by the government.

($1 = 62.4950 Indian rupees)

