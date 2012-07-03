NEW DELHI, July 3 India's federal cabinet on
Tuesday referred to a ministerial panel a proposal to charge
mobile phone carriers a one-time fee for their existing
second-generation airwave holdings, based on a price to be
determined by an upcoming auction, a senior government official
said.
Any decision to charge a one-time fee would hit those mobile
phone carriers, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's
local unit and Reliance Communications, that
are not affected by a Supreme Court order to revoke permits
granted in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale and are not required to
bid in the auction.
The government will sell 2G airwaves for the first time
through an open auction, due by the end of August, following the
Supreme Court order. Eight carriers which are set to lose some
or all of their permits after the court order must bid in the
auction to win those back.
The telecoms ministry has proposed asking all mobile phone
operators to pay for their existing airwaves based on the
auction-determined price for the remaining validity of their
telecoms permits, in what government officials say is aimed at
creating a level playing field.
India offers telecoms permits for 20 years.
The panel of ministers, which also has the final say on the
auction rules, is yet to decide the base bidding price. The
telecoms regulator had suggested an auction starting price that
is nearly 10 times higher than what carriers paid in the 2008
sale, drawing howls of protests from the industry.
The panel's decision on the one-time fee will, however, have
to be passed back to the cabinet for final approval.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Holmes)