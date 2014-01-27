* Bharti, Vodafone to gain from lower spectrum fee
* Smaller carriers stand to pay more
* Telecom minister says move to boost auction results
* Government faces revenue loss with new rate
* Mobile phone spectrum auction starts Feb. 3
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 Telecommunication companies
buying airwaves in an Indian auction next month will pay 5
percent of their revenue as an annual fee, a ministerial panel
decided on Monday, a move that means lower payments for bigger
carriers Bharti Airtel and the Indian unit of Vodafone
.
The move scraps the 3-8 percent fee range the country
currently levies in an effort to coax previously reluctant
operators into taking part in India's third attempt at
auctioning two frequency bands for billions of dollars.
The new rate is higher than the 3 percent flat rate
suggested by an independent sector regulator, which had proposed
abolishing the current levy of five different rates depending on
the quantum of spectrum held by a carrier.
The government may lose some revenue it collects as annual
fees due to the new rate, Telecommunications Minister Kapil
Sibal said after the meeting of the ministerial group, but
expects it to help companies buy more spectrum in the auction
starting Feb. 3.
"No big losers, no big winners," Sibal said. "A successful
auction means greater investment in the sector," he said,
explaining the rationale for the new rate.
After two previous attempts to pull off the sale were
boycotted by major mobile phone operators that complained
minimum bid prices were too high, India cut sharply the floor
bid price for the February auction, helping it lure interest
from eight carriers including the market leaders.
That still did not guarantee a successful sale as carriers
including Bharti and Vodafone demanded a cut in the recurring
annual fee they pay on the top of the winning bid price for
using airwaves. India expects to raise at least $1.8 billion
this year from the spectrum auction.
"I think it's a mixed blessing. We are pleased that it's
capped at 5 percent," said Rajan Mathews, director general at
the Cellular Operators' Association of India after the
ministerial panel's decision on Monday.
Bharti and Vodafone must buy spectrum in the February
auction to renew their permits in some key cities and are
expected to benefit from the 5 percent cap because they
currently pay around 6 percent of their revenue in annual fees
in those markets.
But smaller carriers that pay less than 5 percent currently,
will tend to move towards the 5 percent rate gradually if they
buy more spectrum from the auction, Mathews said.
The total spectrum fee for carriers' existing spectrum and
new spectrum from the February auction will be calculated based
on a weighted average of the old and new fee, Sibal said.
Sibal said companies like Reliance Industries Ltd,
which bought 4G spectrum in a 2010 auction, will continue to pay
1 percent of their revenue as annual fee for that spectrum.
Reliance, which is also bidding in the February auction, had
opposed any change in the fee for 4G spectrum.