NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 9 India on Wednesday
allowed telecom carriers to trade unused mobile airwaves, a move
aimed at improving services in the world's second-biggest market
by number of mobile customers.
Spectrum sharing guidelines were issued by the government in
August, but leasing was not allowed.
On Wednesday, telecoms minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said
buying and selling of unused airwaves would be allowed for all
spectrums and companies would not need government approval for
these transactions.
However, if sample checks show that "the undertaking is
wrong then action will be taken, including the cancellation of
the trading agreement," he said at a press conference.
The move will make it easier for companies like Bharti
Airtel and Vodafone India to meet surging
demand in the country's phone and data usage.
India's increasingly congested airwaves have resulted in
problems like calls getting cut in the middle of conversations
and connectivity issues, even as more and more users hook on to
the Internet from their phones and tablets.
The number of smartphone users in India stood at around 140
million in 2014. It is expected to reach 651 million by 2019,
according to a study by Cisco.
Sharing and trading of spectrum allows carriers that have
the necessary airwaves but were unable to build a big consumer
base, sell to those running short, the minister said.
Trading will also allow telecom operators to access each
other's resources without having to deal with expensive and
time-taking merger and acquisitions.
Shares of the country's top telecom carrier Bharti Airtel
were up 2.4 percent at 356.25 rupees on Wednesday
afternoon. Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd,
India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, were up 12 percent
on the news.
