March 7 India added a net 9.88 million mobile subscribers in January, equivalent to a 1.1 percent rise in users, in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market. India had 903.73 million mobile connections as of January end. In comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, had 987.58 million mobile subscribers. Mobile phone additions in India slowed last year after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as close to 75 percent of the population has access to cellular phones and companies have begun disconnecting users who have not used their phones for the past six months. Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in January and their total subscriber base in the country. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 1.30 176.95 Reliance Comm 0.95 151.03 Vodafone India 0.86 148.60 Idea Cellular 1.75 108.13 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.87 97.64 Tata Teleservices 0.23 83.72 Aircel 0.82 62.46 Unitech Wireless 2.49 38.80 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.14 15.15 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele 405,846 5.85 MTNL 57,564 5.74 S Tel -119,093 3.43 Loop 10,395 3.25 Etisalat DB 21,777 1.69 HFCL 100,296 1.29 ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in January were 659.97 million, or just over 73 percent of the total connections. * Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 74.89 at the end of January, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 162.06, and stood at 37.13 in rural areas. * By end-January 32.79 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * Broadband users rose to 13.42 million from 13.30 million in December. * Fixed-line subscribers fell to 32.39 million from 32.68 million in December. * Including fixed-line phones, India had 936.12 million phones as of January-end, or a total tele-density of 77.57. For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)