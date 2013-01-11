Jan 11 India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by a net 13.63 million in November to 890.60 million,
the fifth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross
additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users
in the world's second-biggest wireless services market.
By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, had 1.10 billion mobile subscribers as of November.
Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of
November, based on data released on Friday by India's
telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in)
LEADING COMPANIES:
NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN)
----------------------------------------------------------
Bharti Airtel -2.80 183.61
Vodafone India -2.38 150.77
Reliance Comm 0.11 134.11
Idea Cellular -1.56 114.14
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd -0.08 99.91
Tata Teleservices -4.23 72.52
Aircel -1.46 65.32
Unitech Wireless -0.44 40.60
Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.42 15.67
SMALLER PLAYERS:
NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN)
--------------------------------------------------------
MTNL -1,813 5.30
Videocon Tele -379,787 4.01
Loop 20,805 3.00
Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) 5,724 1.63
-------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscriptions in November were 707.28
million, or about 79 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
was at 73.02 as of November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas
was 149.32, compared with 39.67 in rural areas.
* By end-November, 77.13 million mobile subscribers had
opted to change their service provider, since India allowed
mobile number portability in January 2011.
* The number of broadband users rose to 14.88 million in
November from 14.81 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.87
million in November from 30.95 million in the previous month.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 921.47 million
phone users at the end of November, or a total tele-density of
75.55.
(Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)