Jan 11 India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 13.63 million in November to 890.60 million, the fifth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users in the world's second-biggest wireless services market. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.10 billion mobile subscribers as of November. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of November, based on data released on Friday by India's telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel -2.80 183.61 Vodafone India -2.38 150.77 Reliance Comm 0.11 134.11 Idea Cellular -1.56 114.14 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd -0.08 99.91 Tata Teleservices -4.23 72.52 Aircel -1.46 65.32 Unitech Wireless -0.44 40.60 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.42 15.67 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) -------------------------------------------------------- MTNL -1,813 5.30 Videocon Tele -379,787 4.01 Loop 20,805 3.00 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) 5,724 1.63 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in November were 707.28 million, or about 79 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 73.02 as of November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 149.32, compared with 39.67 in rural areas. * By end-November, 77.13 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 14.88 million in November from 14.81 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.87 million in November from 30.95 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 921.47 million phone users at the end of November, or a total tele-density of 75.55. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)