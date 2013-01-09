NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's leading cellular
carriers are likely to challenge a government demand for
surcharges totalling more than $4 billion on their airwave
holdings, an industry official said.
India traditionally sold airwaves bundled with permits at a
low state-set price, but following a scandal over the grant
process a recent auction of second-generation airwaves has
resulted in newer carriers paying nearly seven times more.
India's telecommunications ministry has started sending
notices demanding carriers including Bharti Airtel Ltd
and Vodafone Group Plc's local unit pay a surcharge,
four sources with direct knowledge said, after the cabinet
approved the plan in November.
"Our lawyers will review those and then most probably we'll
go to TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate
Tribunal)," said Rajan Mathews, director general of industry
lobby Cellular Operators Association of India, which has most of
the country's major carriers among its members.
The government has said the surcharges on long-established
carriers are aimed at creating a level playing field between old
and new operators.
The older operators say the move violates the conditions of
their licence agreements with the government.
Bharti will have to pay a surcharge of about 52 billion
Indian rupees ($944 million), the burden on Vodafone India will
be about 36 billion rupees, the sources said.
Idea Cellular will have to pay 18.82 billion
rupees, while Reliance Communications' is being asked
to pay 1.73 billion rupees, they said.
The surcharges are for companies operating on the GSM
technology platform and are benchmarked to winning bid prices in
the recent auction. Companies have the option to pay the money
upfront or in annual instalments with a 9.75 percent interest.
Reliance Communications, which operates mobile services on
both GSM and rival CDMA technology, will have to separately pay
surcharges for CDMA airwaves. The CDMA surcharges are yet to be
finalised as the government is waiting for an auction in March.
The scandal over cut-price lucrative phone permits in India,
the world's second-biggest telecoms market by customers, has so
far led to a former minister and several high-profile corporate
executives facing trial. The Supreme Court last year ordered
permits of several carriers to be revoked.
($1 = 55.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)