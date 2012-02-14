NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's telecoms
regulator has suggested capping foreign holding at 74 percent in
telecoms tower companies, a proposal if accepted could dissuade
buyouts by overseas companies.
The possible new rule will be significant for No.2 mobile
carrier Reliance Communications, which is trying to
sell its tower business unit to raise funds, and is said to be
in talks with U.S. private equity giants Blackstone and
Carlyle.
It could also mean New York-listed American Tower,
the only major foreign telecoms tower company in India, will
have to look for a local partner when the proposal becomes rule.
A Reliance Communications spokesman said the company cannot
comment on "speculations". American Tower could not be reached
immediately for a comment.
India allows foreign companies to own up to 74 percent of
mobile operators, but there is no restriction on holdings in
tower companies. The regulator is now proposing to bring tower
companies under the so-called "Unified Licence" regime that now
covers only the carriers.
In draft proposals released last Friday, the Telecom
Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) sought industry comments on
the "maximum time" that should be given to tower companies to
comply with the new foreign holding conditions.
After consultation with the industry, the regulator will
send its final proposals to the government, which has to approve
them before they become effective. The proposals are not binding
on the government.
India's telecoms tower sector is highly fragmented although
the top six companies control about 90 percent of the business.
Indus Towers -- a joint venture between carriers Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular
-- is the country's biggest tower company with more than 100,000
towers. The Reliance Communications unit has about 50,000
towers.