March 15 India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by a net 2.1 million, or 0.24 percent, in January to
862.62 million, the seventh straight monthly fall, due to a
slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to
disconnect inactive users.
By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, posted a 0.9 percent monthly increase in the number of
mobile subscribers to 1.12 billion in January.
Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of January
in the world's second-biggest wireless services market, based
on data released on Friday by India's telecommunications
regulator. (www.trai.gov.in)
LEADING COMPANIES:
NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN)
----------------------------------------------------------
Bharti Airtel 2.28 184.19
Vodafone India 0.22 147.70
Reliance Comm -0.22 118.31
Idea Cellular 2.45 116.40
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.32 100.24
Tata Teleservices -1.88 67.68
Aircel -1.78 61.57
Unitech Wireless -1.4 40.12
Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.53 14.35
SMALLER PLAYERS:
NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN)
--------------------------------------------------------
MTNL -103,798 5.20
Videocon Tele 1,383,258 2.26
Loop 16,245 3.01
Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) -107,524 1.59
-------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscriptions in January were 708 million,
or 82.08 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
was at 70.57 as of January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas
was 142.10, compared with 39.26 in rural areas.
* By end-January, 84.26 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile
number portability in January 2011.
* The number of broadband users rose to 15.01 million in
January from 14.98 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.52
million in January from 30.79 million in the previous month.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 893.15 million
phone users at the end of January, or a total tele-density of
73.07.
(Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)