May 29 India's mobile phone subscriber base gained by a net 6.14 million, or 0.7 percent, in March to 867.8 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday, in what was the first monthly rise in nine. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.16 billion mobile subscribers as of end-April. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of end-March in the world's second-biggest wireless services market. NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 1.57 188.20 Vodafone India 2.47 152.35 Reliance Comm 3.03 122.97 Idea Cellular 2.32 121.61 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.54 101.21 Tata Teleservices -0.57 66.42 Aircel -0.80 60.07 Unitech Wireless -0.09 31.68 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -2.12 11.91 MTNL -0.09 5.00 Loop 0.02 3.00 Videocon Tele -0.05 2.00 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) -0.08 1.37 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in March were 723 million, or 83.3 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.85 in March. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 140.67, compared with 40.23 in rural areas. * In March, 2.87 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service provider. * The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.05 million in March from 15 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.21 million in March from 30.36 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 898.02 million phone users at the end of March, or a total tele-density of 73.32. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)