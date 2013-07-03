July 3 India's mobile phone subscriber base fell a net 0.78 million, or 0.1 percent, in April to 867.02 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. In the world's second-biggest market by number of mobile phone connections, users have declined in nine of the 10 months to April, mainly due to disconnection of inactive subscribers by mobile carriers in a clean-up exercise. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.17 billion mobile subscribers as of end-May. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India as of end-April, based on data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (www.trai.gov.in). NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.60 188.80 Vodafone India 1.42 153.78 Reliance Comm 0.73 123.70 Idea Cellular 1.28 122.89 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd -2.24 98.97 Tata Teleservices -0.78 65.63 Aircel 0.01 60.08 Unitech Wireless 0.16 31.85 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -1.90 10.02 MTNL -0.10 4.90 Loop -0.08 2.93 Videocon Tele 0.13 2.14 Quadrant -0.02 1.35 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in April were 724.5 million, or 83.6 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.71 in April. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.33, compared with 40.59 in rural areas. * In April, 2.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service provider. * The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.09 million in April from 15.05 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.99 million in April from 30.21 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 897.02 million phone users at the end of April, or a total tele-density of 73.16. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)