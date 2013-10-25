Oct 25 India's mobile phone subscriber base rose a net 1.84 million, or 0.21 percent, in August to 876.72 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday. It was the fourth consecutive monthly rise in the mobile phone ownership base in the world's second-biggest market by number of mobile phone connections, after users declined in nine of the 10 months to April, mainly due to disconnection of inactive subscribers by mobile carriers in a clean-up exercise. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.2 billion mobile subscribers as of end-August. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India as of end-August, based on data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (www.trai.gov.in). COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.83 192.20 Vodafone India -0.09 154.34 Reliance Comm 0.51 126.76 Idea Cellular 0.75 126.02 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.13 97.93 Tata Teleservices -0.37 63.69 Aircel 0.88 62.60 Unitech Wireless -0.51 32.25 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.02 9.57 MTNL -0.29 3.97 Videocon Telecommunications 0.16 2.93 Loop Mobile 0.07 2.83 Quadrant Televentures 0.05 1.61 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in August were 735.88 million, or 83.94 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were 71.21 in August. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.65, compared with 41.05 in rural areas. * In August, 2.37 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.28 million in August from 15.24 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.46 million in August from 29.58 million in July. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 906.18 million phone users as of August 31, or a total tele-density of 73.6. (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)