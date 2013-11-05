Nov 5 India's mobile phone customer base
declined 0.7 percent in September to 870.58 million, as Reliance
Communications culled 10.5 million inactive
connections, extending a clean-up exercise.
Mobile phone accounts in the world's second-biggest market
by number of users fell a net 6.14 million in September, data
released by the sector regulator showed on Tuesday, in what was
the first decline in five months.
By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.9 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.21 billion as of end-September.
Reliance Communications said in a statement to Reuters it
had deactivated "unprofitable, low-end" subscribers and that it
would have no impact on its revenue. The fall pushed Reliance
Communications one spot down to rank No.4 by customers.
India's mobile user base had fallen in nine of the 10 months
to April this year, mainly due to disconnection of inactive
subscribers. Reliance Communications had deactivated 20.5
million inactive users in July last year.
Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India as
of end-September, based on data released by the Telecom
Regulatory Authority of India. (link.reuters.com/xat44v)
COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN)
Bharti Airtel 1.16 193.39
Vodafone India 1.21 155.54
Idea Cellular 1.21 127.23
Reliance Comm -10.49 116.26
Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.07 97.86
Tata Teleservices -0.14 63.55
Aircel 0.64 63.25
Unitech Wireless 0.10 32.36
Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.01 9.56
MTNL -0.23 3.74
Videocon Telecommunications 0.31 3.24
Loop Mobile 0.06 2.89
Quadrant Televentures 0.12 1.73
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscriptions in September were 738.89 million,
or 84.87 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were
70.63 in September. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
137.93, compared with 40.96 in rural areas.
* In September, 2.29 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
* The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.36 million
in September from 15.28 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.28
million in September from 29.46 million in August.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 899.86 million phone
users as of Sept. 30, or a total tele-density of 73.01.
