Dec 13 India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.56 percent or a net 4.9 million in October to 875.48 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday.
By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.8 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.22 billion as of end-October.
Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wirless market by number of users, as of
end-October.
COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN)
Bharti Airtel 1.49 194.88
Vodafone India 1.15 156.69
Idea Cellular 1.15 128.38
Reliance Comm 0.45 116.71
Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.04 97.90
Aircel 0.50 63.74
Tata Teleservices -0.10 63.45
Unitech Wireless -0.02 32.33
Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.15 9.57
MTNL -0.17 3.57
Videocon Telecommunications 0.24 3.48
Loop Mobile 0.06 2.95
Quadrant Televentures 0.89 1.82
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscriptions in October were 744.28 million, or
85.01 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were
70.96 in October. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 138.23,
compared with 41.27 in rural areas.
* In October, 2.3 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
* The number of wirleine broadband users fell to 14.91 million
in October from 15.36 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.08
million in October from 29.28 million in September.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 904.56 million phone
users as of Oct. 31, or a total tele-density of 73.32.
(Compiled by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)