Jan 29 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.7 percent, or a net 5.7 million, in November to 881.13 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to 1.23 billion as of end-December. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of end-November. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.72 196.60 Vodafone India 1.34 158.03 Idea Cellular 0.04 128.41 Reliance Comm 0.30 117.01 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.44 98.33 Aircel 1.54 65.28 Tata Teleservices -0.10 63.34 Telewings 0.04 32.37 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.02 9.59 Videocon Telecommunications 0.19 3.67 MTNL 0.01 3.58 Loop Mobile 0.06 3.00 Quadrant Televentures 0.08 1.89 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in November were 753.47 million, or 85.5 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 71.34 in November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 138.42, compared with 41.71 in rural areas. * In November, 2.1 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * There were 14.47 million wireline broadband subscribers as of end-November. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.01 million in November from 29.08 million in October. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 910.14 million phone users as of Nov. 30, or a total tele-density of 73.69. * Source text:link.reuters.com/wut46v (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)