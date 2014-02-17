Feb 17 India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.6 percent, or a net 5.16 million, in December to 886.3
million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday.
By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.23 billion as of end-December.
Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
end-December.
COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN)
Bharti Airtel 1.81 198.41
Vodafone India 2.37 160.41
Idea Cellular 0.27 128.69
Reliance Communications 0.23 117.24
Bharat Sanchar Nigam -2.04 96.29
Aircel 1.63 66.91
Tata Teleservices -0.08 63.27
Telewings 0.41 32.78
Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.22 9.81
Videocon Telecommunications 0.30 3.97
MTNL 0.01 3.59
Loop Mobile -0.03 2.98
Quadrant Televentures 0.06 1.96
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscriptions in December were 762.4 million, or
about 86 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
71.69 in December. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
138.94, compared with 41.95 in rural areas. India is divided
into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* In December, 2.5 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a
service zone.
* Total broadband connections were 55.2 million at end-December.
There were 40.66 million wireless broadband users and 14.54
million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a
minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband
in India.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.89
million in December, from 29.01 million in November.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 915.19 million phone
users as of Dec. 31, or a total tele-density of 74.02.
* Source text:link.reuters.com/pur86v
(Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)