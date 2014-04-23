April 23 India's mobile phone customer base rose 1.1 percent, or a net 10.05 million, in February to 903.36 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to 1.25 billion as of end-February. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Feb. 28. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.66 203.50 Vodafone India 2.16 164.34 Idea Cellular 3.33 133.55 Reliance Communications 0.23 117.88 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.12 94.83 Aircel 0.70 69.15 Tata Teleservices -0.05 63.15 Telewings 0.97 34.89 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.65 8.80 Videocon Telecommunications 0.43 4.67 MTNL 0.01 3.51 Loop Mobile -0.01 2.94 Quadrant Televentures 0.15 2.17 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in February were 780.27 million, or about 86.4 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 72.92 in February . Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 140.53, compared with 42.97 in rural areas. * In February, 2.47 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 58 million at end-February. There were 43.2 million wireless broadband users and 14.8 million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.59 million in February, from 28.72 million in January. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 931.95 million phone users as of Feb. 28, or a total tele-density of 75.2. * Source text:link.reuters.com/zed78v (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)