May 12 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.13 percent, or a net 1.15 million, in March to 904.51 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.6 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to about 1.25 billion as of end-March. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.89 205.39 Vodafone India 2.22 166.56 Idea Cellular 2.24 135.79 Reliance Communications -6.98 110.89 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.19 94.65 Aircel 1.00 70.15 Tata Teleservices -0.15 63.00 Telewings 0.72 35.61 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.24 9.04 Videocon Telecommunications 0.32 4.99 MTNL -0.13 3.37 Loop Mobile -0.04 2.90 Quadrant Televentures 0.01 2.18 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in March were 790.87 million, or about 87.4 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 72.94 in March. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.86, compared with 43.27 in rural areas. * In March, 2.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 60.9 million at end-March. There were about 46 million wireless broadband users and 14.9 million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.5 million in March, from 28.6 million in February. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 933 million phone users as of March 31, or a total tele-density of 75.2. * Source text: link.reuters.com/pyb39v (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)