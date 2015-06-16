MUMBAI, June 16 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.36 percent, or a net 3.46 million, in April to touch 973.35 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Tuesday.

Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of April 30.

COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.23 228.25 Vodafone India 0.76 184.56 Idea Cellular 1.39 159.20 Reliance Communications 0.33 109.80 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.58 77.81 Aircel 0.62 82.01 Tata Teleservices -3.75 62.57 Telewings 1.16 46.78 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.03 8.83 Videocon Telecommunications 0.17 7.30 MTNL -0.03 3.48 Quadrant Televentures 0.00 2.73 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in April were 869.93 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 77.46 as of April 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 143.64, compared with 47.79 in rural areas. * In April, 3.17 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 100.76 million at end-April. There were 84.79 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 15.52 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 26.36 million at end-April from 26.59 million at the end of March. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 999.71 million phone users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 79.56. * Source text: (bit.ly/1LdORlh) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)