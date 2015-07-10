MUMBAI, July 10 India's mobile phone customer
base rose 0.25 percent, or a net 2.44 million, in May to touch
975.78 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on
Friday.
Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users,
as of May 31.
COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN)
Bharti Airtel 1.19 229.44
Vodafone India 0.42 184.98
Idea Cellular 1.25 160.45
Reliance Communications -1.11 108.69
Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.18 77.62
Aircel 0.72 82.73
Tata Teleservices -0.92 61.64
Telewings 0.92 47.71
Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.09 8.73
Videocon Telecommunications 0.15 7.45
MTNL 0.05 3.53
Quadrant Televentures 0.02 2.75
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscribers in May were 868.64 million.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, was 77.58 as of May 31. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 143.42, compared with 48.03 in
rural areas.
* In May, 3.24 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. India is
divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 104.96 million at end-May.
There were 88.96 million broadband users through mobile phones
and dongles, while 15.56 million were using broadband through
wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of
512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 26.27
million at end-May from 26.36 million at the end of April.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.002 billion phone
users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 79.67.
* Source text: (bit.ly/1HRF07q)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)