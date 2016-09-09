Sept 9 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.19 percent, or a net 1.96 million, in June to reach 1.04 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of June 30. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.40 255.73 Vodafone India 0.70 199.38 Idea Cellular 0.69 176.23 Reliance Communications -2.65 98.71 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.30 89.54 Aircel 0.67 88.93 Tata Teleservices -0.14 59.37 Telenor 0.03 53.09 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.06 7.59 MTNL 0.01 3.59 Quadrant Televentures -0.01 2.93 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in June were 915.12 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 81.26 as of June 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 148.03 compared with 50.95 in rural areas. * In June, 5.16 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 159.80 million at end-June. There were 141.94 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 17.32 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.74 million at end-June from 24.87 million at the end of May. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.06 billion phone users as of June 30, or a total tele-density of 83.20. * Source text: bit.ly/2cI9RGD (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)