Oct 7 India's mobile phone customer base fell
0.09 percent, or a net 0.88 million, in July to reach 1.03
billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator
showed on Friday.
Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users,
as of July 31.
COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN)
Bharti Airtel 1.07 256.80
Vodafone India 0.33 199.71
Idea Cellular 0.26 176.49
Reliance Communications -3.24 95.47
Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.17 90.72
Aircel 0.40 89.34
Tata Teleservices -0.70 58.68
Telenor 0.02 53.11
Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.23 7.36
MTNL 0.01 3.60
Quadrant Televentures 0.02 2.96
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscribers in July were 919.28 million.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, was 81.11 as of July 31. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 148 compared with 50.72 in rural
areas.
* In July, 4.91 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability. India
is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 159.8 million at
end-July. There were 148.9 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 17.5 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.62
million at end-July from 24.74 million at the end of June.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had about 1.06 billion
phone users as of July 31, or a total tele-density of 83.04.
* Source text: bit.ly/2dRzFEZ
(Compiled by Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Devidutta
Tripathy)