June 13 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.38 percent, or a net 4.4 million, in April to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of April 30. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.9 276.5 Vodafone India 0.8 209.8 Idea Cellular 0.7 196.1 Reliance Jio 3.9 112.6 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.8 101.8 Aircel -0.3 90.6 Reliance Communications -1.3 82.2 Telenor -1.1 49.3 Tata Teleservices -1.5 47.5 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.3 4.6 MTNL -0.002 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in April were 1,174.60 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.34 as of April 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 167.21 compared with 56.59 in rural areas. * In April, 4.96 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 284.2 million at end-April. There were 265.4 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.3 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.3 million at end-April from 24.4 million at the end of March. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.20 billion phone users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 93.23. * Source text: bit.ly/2rW55hU (Compiled by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)