March 12 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.89 percent, or a net 8.37 million, in January to touch 952.34 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Thursday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Jan. 31. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.84 220.05 Vodafone India 1.82 180.49 Idea Cellular 2.35 152.89 Reliance Communications 0.31 106.60 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -1.24 80.15 Aircel 0.94 79.62 Tata Teleservices 0.30 66.47 Telewings 0.86 44.49 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.09 8.89 Videocon Telecommunications 0.17 6.63 MTNL 0.02 3.47 Quadrant Televentures 0.08 2.59 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in January were 824.39 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 76.02 as of January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 142.96, compared with 46.08 in rural areas. * In January, 3.56 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 94.49 million at end-January. There were 78.66 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 15.39 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 26.87 million at end-January from 27 million at the end of Dec. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 979.21 million phone users as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 78.16. * Source text: bit.ly/1D90qtL (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)