Dec 9 India's mobile phone customer base rose 2.03 percent on month, or a net 20.86 million, in September to reach 1.05 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which launched services in September, led the subscriber additions. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Sept. 30. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.43 259.94 Vodafone India 0.53 200.72 Idea Cellular 1.91 178.82 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.40 93.77 Aircel 0.43 90.14 Reliance Communications 0.10 87.16 Tata Teleservices -1.22 57.05 Telenor -0.37 52.86 Reliance Jio NA 15.98 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.34 6.72 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0.01 3.61 Quadrant Televentures 0.01 2.98 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in September were 949.17 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 82.17 as of Sept 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 151.10, compared with 50.80 in rural areas. * In September, 5 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 192.30 million at end-September. There were 174.47 million broadband users through wireless, while 17.84 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.49 million at end-September from 24.51 million at the end of August. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had about 1.07 billion phone users as of Sept. 30, or a total tele-density of 84.09. * Source text: bit.ly/2hmzQsr (Compiled by Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)