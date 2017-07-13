TABLE-India adds 6.2 mln cellphone users in May

July 13 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in May rose 0.53 percent, or a net 6.2 million, to reach 1.18 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Thursday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of May 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.1 278.6 Vodafone India 1.1 211 Idea Cellular 0.2 196.2 Reliance Jio 4.8 117.3 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.4 103.2 Aircel 0.2 90.7 Reliance Communications 0.2 82.3 Telenor -1.3 48 Tata Teleservices -2.1 45.4 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.3 4.4 MTNL -0.002 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in May were 1,180.82 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.74 as of May 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 167.24 compared with 57.12 in rural areas. * In May, 5.37 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 291.61 million, as of end-May. There were 272.9 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.2 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 24.16 million by end-May from 24.30 million at the end of April. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.20 billion phone users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 93.61. * Source text: bit.ly/2tQbA5z (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)