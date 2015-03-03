(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
ABU DHABI, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's telcos
are gearing up for a fight. The country's mobile phone operators
are preparing bids to renew airwaves in an auction that the
government reckons could raise $13.3 billion. The worry is that
rivals or new entrants may bid aggressively for additional
bandwidth. An expensive auction will weigh on balance sheets.
A lot is at stake. For existing operators, failure
to renew the 20-year allocations could force them to shift
services onto less efficient bandwidth which could drive
up their costs. Idea Cellular, the country's third
largest wireless operator by subscribers, is bidding to hang on
to spectrum that supports 72 percent of its revenue, estimates
CLSA. The next most exposed is number two player Vodafone
with around 47 percent. India's largest operator Bharti
Airtel has expiring licences that generate 35 percent
of its revenue.
The competition will be intense. Operators have submitted
deposits that are up to 2.5 times the minimum amount required to
participate in the auctions, Credit Suisse estimates. Based on
past sales, that's likely to translate into final proceeds
significantly higher than the government's target. Bidding could
be particularly fierce in the most efficient and coveted 900
megahertz bandwidth.
How disruptive the auction turns out to be is likely to
depend partly on Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which submitted
the highest pre-auction deposit. The new entrant has been
steadily picking up spectrum since 2010 as it prepares for a
nationwide rollout of fourth-generation mobile services. Even if
it doesn't stop established operators from renewing, Reliance
Jio could push up prices.
Some operators can afford the pain more than others.
Mukesh's brother appears to have the least wiggle room. Anil
Ambani's Reliance Communications, India's number four
player, has fewer revenues exposed to spectrum renewals than the
other top operators but also has less borrowing capacity. Net
debt is 4.6 times its EBITDA for the full year ending in March,
according to forecasts compiled by Eikon. Its shares have
already fallen 55 percent since it raised capital last June.
Although it will be hard to dislodge any of the incumbent
telecom operators, the auction leaves plenty of room for upset.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Supreme Court said on Feb. 26 that the government
could go ahead with its telecom spectrum auction but that a
result would not be final until a round of legal complaints on
the sale mechanisms was completed.
- The auction is due to start on March 4. The government is
aiming to raise at least 823.95 billion rupees ($13.3 billion)
from the sale.
- It expects around one quarter of that amount to take the
form of upfront payments that will help the government plug its
fiscal deficit for the current financial year, which ends in
March.
- The next Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for March 26.
- The government will auction a total of 380.8 megahertz
(MHz) in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, and 1,800 MHz airwave bands valid
for 20 years, along with 85 MHz of spectrum in the 2,100 MHz
band.
- Eight telecom operators have submitted deposits to
participate in the auction.
- Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone operator by
users, raised $310 million through the sale of shares in its
mobile tower unit Bharti Infratel, the company announced on Feb
26. The proceeds will be used to pay down debt.
- Reliance Communications raised 48.08 billion rupees ($778
million) of fresh equity last June. Since the fundraising, the
company's shares have fallen almost 55 percent.
