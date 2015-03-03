(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

ABU DHABI, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's telcos are gearing up for a fight. The country's mobile phone operators are preparing bids to renew airwaves in an auction that the government reckons could raise $13.3 billion. The worry is that rivals or new entrants may bid aggressively for additional bandwidth. An expensive auction will weigh on balance sheets.

A lot is at stake. For existing operators, failure to renew the 20-year allocations could force them to shift services onto less efficient bandwidth which could drive up their costs. Idea Cellular, the country's third largest wireless operator by subscribers, is bidding to hang on to spectrum that supports 72 percent of its revenue, estimates CLSA. The next most exposed is number two player Vodafone with around 47 percent. India's largest operator Bharti Airtel has expiring licences that generate 35 percent of its revenue.

The competition will be intense. Operators have submitted deposits that are up to 2.5 times the minimum amount required to participate in the auctions, Credit Suisse estimates. Based on past sales, that's likely to translate into final proceeds significantly higher than the government's target. Bidding could be particularly fierce in the most efficient and coveted 900 megahertz bandwidth.

How disruptive the auction turns out to be is likely to depend partly on Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which submitted the highest pre-auction deposit. The new entrant has been steadily picking up spectrum since 2010 as it prepares for a nationwide rollout of fourth-generation mobile services. Even if it doesn't stop established operators from renewing, Reliance Jio could push up prices.

Some operators can afford the pain more than others. Mukesh's brother appears to have the least wiggle room. Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications, India's number four player, has fewer revenues exposed to spectrum renewals than the other top operators but also has less borrowing capacity. Net debt is 4.6 times its EBITDA for the full year ending in March, according to forecasts compiled by Eikon. Its shares have already fallen 55 percent since it raised capital last June.

Although it will be hard to dislodge any of the incumbent telecom operators, the auction leaves plenty of room for upset.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's Supreme Court said on Feb. 26 that the government could go ahead with its telecom spectrum auction but that a result would not be final until a round of legal complaints on the sale mechanisms was completed.

- The auction is due to start on March 4. The government is aiming to raise at least 823.95 billion rupees ($13.3 billion) from the sale.

- It expects around one quarter of that amount to take the form of upfront payments that will help the government plug its fiscal deficit for the current financial year, which ends in March.

- The next Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for March 26.

- The government will auction a total of 380.8 megahertz (MHz) in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, and 1,800 MHz airwave bands valid for 20 years, along with 85 MHz of spectrum in the 2,100 MHz band.

- Eight telecom operators have submitted deposits to participate in the auction.

- Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone operator by users, raised $310 million through the sale of shares in its mobile tower unit Bharti Infratel, the company announced on Feb 26. The proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

- Reliance Communications raised 48.08 billion rupees ($778 million) of fresh equity last June. Since the fundraising, the company's shares have fallen almost 55 percent.

