By Aman Shah
| MUMBAI, March 18
India's cellphone operators are
snatching up precious bandwidth in a government sale, paying top
dollar for spectrum to roll out high-speed coverage across the
country. The fear among investors is that the companies' balance
sheets may now be under pressure.
The government had raised a record 1.07 trillion rupees
($17.07 billion) by the end of bidding on Tuesday in an auction
that began on March 4. That's almost a third more than what the
government had forecast for the entire duration of the auction,
which is set to end this week. Analysts estimate most of the
bids were from the country's biggest players.
For the government, the money raised will help plug the
fiscal deficit. For India's wireless carriers, the auction is
the only way to renew expiring 20-year leases and build the
extra capacity needed ahead of an anticipated surge in mobile
data consumption as more Indians use mobile phones to go online.
But whether the carriers, including Bharti Airtel Ltd
and Idea Cellular Ltd, can recoup the huge
sums of money spent on bandwidth will depend on the moves of
Reliance Industries Ltd, controlled by billionaire
Mukesh Ambani. The entry of the deep-pocketed conglomerate is
expected to heighten competition and keep a lid on tariffs in an
already cut-throat market.
"The point is that the operators have no choice but to bid
to retain spectrum," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment
officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. "My concern is whether
the companies have got pricing power (to repay the debt
incurred) or not."
Fierce bidding in the premium 900 megahertz band in
particular, where most of the top companies see some licenses
expiring this year, is set to prove a heavy cost for wireless
carriers, already among the most leveraged among Asian rivals.
Idea, for instance, is expected to hold on to 900 Mhz
spectrum in nine regions which account for 72 percent of its
revenue. But analysts estimate that to renew all its licenses it
will have to spend close to 300 billion rupees ($4.8 billion).
The company's net debt stood at $1.77 billion at end 2014
and is expected to rise to about $3.08 billion in the year
ending in March 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The mobile carriers participating in the auction are not
allowed to speak to the media during the sale.
Among the companies in the auction are the India unit of
Vodafone Group PLC and Reliance Communications Ltd
, controlled by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil. Final
allocations will be confirmed at a later date.
"It's going to be very difficult for companies to make any
dramatic changes in tariffs, because the fact is that companies
face a very competitive market," said Mahesh Uppal, director of
telecom consultancy firm Com First.
Shares in Idea and Bharti have climbed 14.6 percent and 10.7
percent, respectively, since the auctions started, as investors
bet that short-term pain to hold on to key licenses will mean
long-term gain.
"Maybe their debt levels will be high for two years, but
beyond (that) we start to see them stabilising, once the revenue
starts to grow," said an industry consultant who is advising one
of the bidding companies.
He said companies could see "significantly" more data
revenues after 2017. "Prices will go down but the usage and
adoption will go up substantially," he said.
($1 = 62.6979 Indian rupees)
