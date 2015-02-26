MUMBAI Feb 26 India's latest effort to auction
its telecoms airwaves is likely to face delays to its latter
stages, after the Supreme Court said on Thursday that no
decision would be final until a round of legal complaints on the
sale mechanisms was completed.
This could prove painful for the government, which is under
pressure to slash its fiscal deficit and had hoped to plug
initial payments from telecoms firms, an estimated $3.5 billion,
into the current fiscal year ending March 31.
The formal auction process begins on Wednesday next week and
there is no deadline for completion. The next Supreme Court
hearing is scheduled for March 26.
The court allowed the government to go ahead with the
auction as per schedule but made it clear that the outcome of
the auction would not be finalised without the court's
permission, a lawyer present told Reuters.
The Supreme Court made the ruling, confirmed by two sources
from bidding companies, after several providers appealed to
local courts, questioning sale guidelines and criteria.
India earlier sold airwaves for basic mobile services
through a state-selection process, but switched to an open
auction in 2012 after a mis-selling scandal.
Market leaders Bharti Airtel and Vodafone,
along with competitors Idea Cellular and Reliance
Communications (RCom) are among the eight carriers
participating in the auction next month, through which the
government expects to raise a total of over $13 billion.
Offering access to the world's second-largest mobile market
after China, the auction is expected to see aggressive bidding,
after cash-rich Reliance Industries Ltd - a newcomer
backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and not related to
RCom - placed the highest pre-auction deposit.
Ambani's Reliance has earmarked close to $12 billion for its
yet-to-be-launched telecoms venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm,
since returning to the sector in 2010 by acquiring nationwide 4G
data permits.
However, the aggressive push could cause problems for
younger brother Anil's RCom, which has spectrum in seven
"circles" or regions, contributing about a third of its revenue,
expiring later this year.
Analysts say RCom's ability to bid would be constrained by a
net debt burden, which stood at close to $6 billion at the end
of 2014.
The renewal of 177.8 Mhz of the premium 900 megahertz band
is expected to see the most fierce competition as carriers seek
to expand in a fast-growing market for data services.
"I expect the bidding to be quite intense. I don't expect
any company to forgo the opportunity because they all need the
spectrum," said Mahesh Uppal, director of telecom consultancy
firm Com First.
Companies have the right to use the airwaves won in the
auction for 20 years and need to pay a quarter to a third of the
winning price upfront, with the remainder paid by 2027.
