MUMBAI, March 10 Aggressive bidding by Indian
mobile phone operators including Bharti Airtel Ltd and
Idea Cellular Ltd for mobile airwaves, betting on a
surge in data usage, is set to see the government raising record
revenue from the auction.
The government had received bids worth about 940 billion
rupees ($15 billion) by the end of auctioning on Monday after
five days of bidding, according to a notification from the
Department of Telecommunications.
At this pace, revenue from the auction of mobile airwaves
will break its record of 1.06 trillion rupees logged in 2010,
analysts and consultants said, as carriers seek to expand
offerings and hold on to airwaves in some key regions.
New Delhi is also set to top its target of raising at least
$13 billion.
"I think some of the companies still have an additional 50
billion to 70 billion rupees to play and we will see more of
that money being deployed in the coming days," said Pankaj
Agrawal, director at telecoms advisory firm Capitel Partners.
The country's top four telecom operators Bharti, Vodafone
Group Plc's India unit, Idea and Reliance Communications
Ltd are among eight players participating in the
auction.
Bidding has been especially competitive in the premium 900
mega-hertz band, with provisional winning bids rising by an
average of 87 percent over reserve prices across zones by the
end of bidding on Monday.
Final spectrum allocations to the mobile phone operators
will take place after March 26 when the Supreme Court issues its
ruling on multiple cases questioning the auction guidelines and
criteria.
In the latest auction round, the stakes are especially high
for Idea and Reliance Communications, which face the expiry of
airwaves in some key operational zones by end of this year and
need to retain bandwidth through the bidding process.
"Initial expectation was that the competitive intensity
would be high in RCom (Reliance Communications) circles plus a
few markets for Idea where they do not have backup spectrum,"
said an industry consultant.
"We're also seeing intensity going up in circles where only
Vodafone is up for renewal and that is increasing the
competitive intensity substantially," said the consultant
declining to be named as he was advising one of the bidders.
($1 = 62.6400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and David Evans)