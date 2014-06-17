Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
The finance ministry has prioritised resolution of tax disputes involving telecoms companies, telecoms minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L) became India's largest overseas corporate investor when it acquired Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK Indian mobile assets in 2007 as part of its strategy of chasing growth in emerging markets.
Indian authorities argued that the transaction was liable to be taxed in India. Vodafone rejected the claim, saying that even if tax was due, it should be paid for by the seller rather than the buyer. The $2.2 billion standoff has played out in courts across the country ever since.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.