LONDON, March 15 India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought Libyan and Nigerian crude oil via tender for the second half of April, traders said on Thursday.

BPCL has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Es Sider crude from Japanese trader Itochu and 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Antan from a Geneva-based trading house at undisclosed price levels.

The Antan cargo was swapped with Angolan Cabinda before the tender, traders said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)