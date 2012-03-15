Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Adds details)
LONDON, March 15 India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought Libyan and Nigerian crude oil via tender for the second half of April, traders said on Thursday.
BPCL has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Es Sider crude or Sarir from Japanese trader Itochu and 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Antan from a Geneva-based trading house at undisclosed price levels.
The companies could could not be reached.
The Antan cargo was swapped with Angolan Cabinda before the tender, traders said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by William Hardy)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0