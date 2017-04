MUMBAI Oct 18 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.71 percent on the 195 billion rupee ($3.2 billion) 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday.

The weighted average yield was 8.79 percent, the RBI said.

The central bank received 580.55 billion rupees of bids at the 14-day term repo auction. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)