US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday for 195 billion rupees ($3.2 billion), it said on Thursday.
The reversal of the term repo will be on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.