May 30 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.06 percent at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 600.04 billion rupees ($10.17 billion) at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 657 billion rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 56.60 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees)