* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off of 8.69 percent on the 14-day term repo auction later on Friday, according to a Reuters poll of 10 participants. * The RBI will hold the variable rate auction for 195 billion rupees ($3.2 billion). * This will be the RBI's first 14-day term repo auction, having launched a 7-day term repo auction last week. * India's policy repo rate is at 7.50 percent and marginal standing facility which is the upper end of the rate corridor is 9.00 percent and the RBI is expected to set the 14-day term repo rate somewhere in between these two rates. ($1=61.2 rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)