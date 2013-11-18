MUMBAI Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.51 percent on the 390 billion rupee 11-day variable rate term repo auction on Monday.

The weighted average yield was 8.59 percent, the RBI said.

The central bank received 681.65 billion rupees of bids at the 11-day term repo auction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)