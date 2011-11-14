Nov 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time

(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 9.2500 60 14-Nov-11 10:35 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.0000 30 14-Nov-11 15:40 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 80.00 8.9000 46 14-Nov-11 10:59 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.0000 21 14-Nov-11 12:02 TERM MONEY 210.00 9.3000 15 14-Nov-11 15:21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.