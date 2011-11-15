Nov 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time

(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 31 15-Nov-11 10:03 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 31 15-Nov-11 11:12 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 15 15-Nov-11 11:27 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5000 52 15-Nov-11 16:22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.