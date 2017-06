BREAKINGVIEWS-India's RBI boldly pulls trigger on bad loan mess

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's central bank has decided enough is enough. The Reserve Bank of India will order lenders to tip 12 companies into bankruptcy proceedings. These unnamed dirty dozen, most likely in the steel and power sector, represent a quarter of the country’s estimated $120 billion bad-loan problem. That will test a barely one-year-old insolvency regime.