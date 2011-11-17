Nov 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 600.00 9.7000 92 17-Nov-11 11:30
TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 63 17-Nov-11 11:44
TERM MONEY 70.00 9.0000 30 17-Nov-11 16:01
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8000 29 17-Nov-11 11:27
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
