Dec 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.3500 18 08-Dec-11 10:17 TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.6000 31 07-Dec-11 11:08 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.3500 24 07-Dec-11 11:30 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 29 08-Dec-11 12:35 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.8500 92 08-Dec-11 12:36 TERM MONEY 200.00 10.0000 91 07-Dec-11 13:13 TERM MONEY 470.00 9.3500 15 07-Dec-11 13:52 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 62 08-Dec-11 14:40 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 9.0000 19 07-Dec-11 10:38 TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8000 16 07-Dec-11 11:32 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com