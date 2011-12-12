Dec 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 37 12-Dec-11 09:23
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 10:57
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 11:08
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 12:13
TERM MONEY 190.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 12:35
TERM MONEY 350.00 9.7000 24 12-Dec-11 12:34
TERM MONEY 300.00 9.5200 91 12-Dec-11 12:59
TERM MONEY 300.00 9.5200 109 12-Dec-11 13:00
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6000 24 12-Dec-11 13:09
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8000 16 12-Dec-11 10:41
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
