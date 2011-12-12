Dec 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 37 12-Dec-11 09:23 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 10:57 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 11:08 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 12:13 TERM MONEY 190.00 9.8000 91 12-Dec-11 12:35 TERM MONEY 350.00 9.7000 24 12-Dec-11 12:34 TERM MONEY 300.00 9.5200 91 12-Dec-11 12:59 TERM MONEY 300.00 9.5200 109 12-Dec-11 13:00 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6000 24 12-Dec-11 13:09 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8000 16 12-Dec-11 10:41 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com