Dec 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 31 13-Dec-11 10:17 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.2500 21 13-Dec-11 10:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 24 13-Dec-11 10:50 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.2000 113 13-Dec-11 11:56 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 2500.00 9.2500 15 13-Dec-11 10:23 TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.2500 15 13-Dec-11 10:23 TERM MONEY 1150.00 9.6000 22 13-Dec-11 10:26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com