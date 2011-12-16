Dec 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 19 16-Dec-11 09:20 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 19 16-Dec-11 12:15 TERM MONEY 210.00 9.6000 60 16-Dec-11 14:49 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com