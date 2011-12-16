Dec 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 19 16-Dec-11 09:20
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 19 16-Dec-11 12:15
TERM MONEY 210.00 9.6000 60 16-Dec-11 14:49
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
